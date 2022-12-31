Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Border Patrol in Miami encounter 88 Cuban migrants on 5 boats in Florida Keys ahead of New Year

The US Border Patrol Miami sector safeguards 1,200 miles of coastline

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Miami sector had a busy end to the year, reporting 88 migrant encounters throughout the Florida Keys in the last 24 hours on Saturday. 

The Cuban migrants came in five boat landings, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar reported.

Last week, Slosar reported the sector encountered 24 Haitian migrants in a smuggling operation and 15 migrants on Christmas morning.  

CUBAN EXODUS TO UNITED STATES THE LARGEST IN HISTORY AMID ECONOMIC CRISIS, GOV'T CRACKDOWNS 

The U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector encountered five migrant boats across the Florida Keys over the last 24 hours before New Year's Eve. 

The U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector encountered five migrant boats across the Florida Keys over the last 24 hours before New Year's Eve.  (US Border Patrol Miami Sector/Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar)

The Coast Guard also reported repatriating 63 Haitian migrants on Friday. 

CUBAN AUTHORITIES INTERCEPT MIGRANT RAFT SPORTING MAERICAN FLAG IN BROAD DAYLIGHT 

Across the Florida Keys, 88 Cuban migrants were encountered in the 24 hours before Saturday afternoon. 

Across the Florida Keys, 88 Cuban migrants were encountered in the 24 hours before Saturday afternoon.  (US Border Patrol Miami Sector/Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar)

The Miami sector safeguards 1,200 miles of coastline with seven stations, according to Slosar. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's Saturday request for comment.  