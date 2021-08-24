Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published
Last Update 13 mins ago

Border Patrol nabs 42 Haitians arriving in Florida in alleged smuggling operation

The migrants, who included women and children, were detained, authorities said

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Haiti earthquake survivors stranded without shelter, medicine as death toll approaches 2,000 Video

Haiti earthquake survivors stranded without shelter, medicine as death toll approaches 2,000

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas provides updates and speaks with survivors of the earthquake in Port-Au-Prince

Dozens of Haitians were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol officials near Key Biscayne, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon after the group came ashore in an alleged human smuggling operation, officials said. 

At least 42 migrants, including women and children, were detained in the "maritime smuggling event," Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin of the Border Patrol’s Miami Sector tweeted. 

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14 has left more than 2,200 dead in the Caribbean country and injured more than 12,000 others. At least 53,000 houses were destroyed. 

HAITI QUAKE: TENSIONS GROW OVER AID AS DEATHS PASS 2K

Aid efforts there have been hampered by the looting of aid trucks in the chaotic aftermath, according to CBS News

Key Biscayne is across the Rickenbacker Causeway from Miami.

Officials said they are investigating whether the group was smuggled to the United States. The vessel involved was seized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

