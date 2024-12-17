Border Patrol arrests South African national on terrorist watchlist who entered US illegally

A South African national who illegally entered the U.S. landed a "positive match" on the terrorist watchlist leading to his "swift" arrest in New York City.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens, the unidentified South African national was initially detained in Texas for criminal trespassing, but was released.

A Texas Department of Public Safety official confirmed to Fox News that the migrant was first arrested on a ranch near Eagle Pass in September, then they turned him over to federal border patrol who released him.

His arrest, alongside 36 other illegal migrants, was documented and shared on social media by Lt. Chris Olivarez, the spokesperson for the Texas DPS. Olivarez said that among the group were special interest illegal immigrants from Turkey, Pakistan, India and Vietnam.

Owens said that a further investigation revealed a "positive match on the terrorist watchlist."

The positive identification of the suspect being involved in terrorism led to a swift mutli-agency effort to arrest the individual in Brooklyn, New York. It is unclear how or when the suspect arrived in New York City.

"Thanks to the coordination of multiple agencies, this potential threat was located, taken into custody, and is now pending removal," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Border Patrol for comment.