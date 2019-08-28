Border Patrol agents find at least 3 bodies along southern border, officials say

The bodies of at least three migrants — two in the Rio Grande River — were discovered in Texas along the southern border with Mexico, officials said Tuesday.

Across the span of three days, the bodies were found by patrolling units with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the military.

On Thursday, a body was found in the Rio Grande near Havana, officials said in a news release. A Coast Guard unit patrolling the river found another body in the river on Saturday. Both bodies were recovered and transported to the Hidalgo County morgue.

The following day, agents from the Kingsville Border Patrol station in Kenedy County found a body in the brush and transported it to the medical examiner's office.

"The Rio Grande Valley Sector currently has multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as 'Operation Big Rig' and 'No Se Arriesgue' to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives," officials said in the news release.