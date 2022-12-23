Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Border Patrol agents arrest two teenagers in Arizona human smuggling incident involving five migrants

Border Patrol officials said that five migrants were in the sedan

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Border Patrol agents in Arizona arrested two teenagers after they were allegedly involved in human smuggling.

John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tuscon sector, tweeted that a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were stopped by officials on Dec. 13 in a sedan near Benson, Arizona.

When the Border Patrol agents stopped the sedan, five migrants were discovered in the car, including two that were located in the trunk.

The teenagers are U.S. citizens, Modlin tweeted.

    Border Patrol agents in Arizona arrested two teenagers after they were allegedly involved in human smuggling. (U.S. Border Patrol)

    John R. Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tuscon sector, tweeted that a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were stopped by officials on Dec. 13 in a sedan. (U.S. Border Patrol)

    When the Border Patrol agents stopped the sedan, five migrants were discovered in the car, including two that were located in the trunk. (U.S. Border Patrol)

"Two U.S. citizens, 14 and 15, were arrested for #HumanSmuggling east of Benson, AZ. A Willcox Station agent stopped the sedan on December 13 and discovered five smuggled migrants, including two in the trunk," Modlin said. "Criminal organizations continue to recruit juveniles for smuggling."
 

