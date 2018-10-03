Claudia Cowan currently serves as FOX News Channel's (FNC) San Francisco-based correspondent. She joined the network in April 1998.Read More

Most recently in 2014, Cowan provided live coverage of the death of Robin Williams, reporting from Tiburon, CA. In 2013, she also covered the deadly crash of Asiana Flight 214 from the San Francisco Airport (SFO), as well as the anti-fracking movement in California.

During her time at FNC, Cowan has covered a variety of stories including the 75th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge, the death of American recording artist and singer Whitney Houston, the devastating wildfires in Southern California, and the reaction from Californians to the unconstitutional ruling of Proposition 8 and the earthquake in Baja. She also reported on the impact of Hurricane Dolly from the Texas/Mexican border in 2008.

Prior to joining FNC, Cowan worked in several local markets including KRON-TV (NBC 4) in San Francisco, CA, KOVR-TV (CBS 13) in Sacramento, CA and KMST-TV (CBS 32) in Monterey, CA. She began her career at KTTV-TV (FOX 11) in Los Angeles, CA.

Cowan is a graduate of University of California, Los Angeles.