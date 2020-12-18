Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Bodycam video shows Florida officers shooting man charging at them with knife: police

Daytona Beach officers shot Andrew Mansilla, 25, Thursday night

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Graphic bodycam video shows Florida officers shooting a man who charged at an officer with what police said was a knife.

Two Daytona Beach officers shot Andrew Mansilla, 25, in the neck Thursday night, critically injuring him.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Officers had responded to a 911 call saying that Mansilla and another man were arguing and that one of them indicated he was going to "stab someone" if cops showed up, the Daytona Police Department said Friday.

FLORIDA WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THROWING DOG FROM MOTEL BALCONY: POLICE

"Don't make me shoot you," officer said on video to Andrew Mansilla, 25.

"Don't make me shoot you," officer said on video to Andrew Mansilla, 25. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

The bodycam footage shows one officer pulling up in her patrol car and saying over the radio, "I need another unit over here. He’s real aggressive and it looks like he’s got a knife in his hand. I’m backing away from him."

Moments later, the officer steps out and Mansilla charges toward her.

"Get on the ground," she says four times. She then says, "don’t make me shoot you" before firing once.

Screen image from video showing Andrew Mansilla, 25, on the ground after being shot by Daytona Beach police officers.

Screen image from video showing Andrew Mansilla, 25, on the ground after being shot by Daytona Beach police officers. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Mansilla is seen falling to the ground, getting back to his feet and advancing again toward the officer.

NORTH CAROLINA POLICE OFFICER KILLED, ANOTHER WOUNDED IN SHOOTOUT OUTSIDE SONIC RESTAURANT

An officer who approaches Mansilla from behind then fires his weapon at least three times.

Both officers are then seen attending to the bleeding Mansilla.

Mugshot for Andrew Mansilla, 25

Mugshot for Andrew Mansilla, 25 (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Police said officers first used a Taser in an attempt to stop Mansilla.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mansilla was arrested last month on a charge of threatening two Daytona International Speedway employees with knives and cutting one of them, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Your Money