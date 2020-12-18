Bodycam video shows Florida officers shooting man charging at them with knife: police

Graphic bodycam video shows Florida officers shooting a man who charged at an officer with what police said was a knife.

Two Daytona Beach officers shot Andrew Mansilla, 25, in the neck Thursday night, critically injuring him.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Officers had responded to a 911 call saying that Mansilla and another man were arguing and that one of them indicated he was going to "stab someone" if cops showed up, the Daytona Police Department said Friday.

The bodycam footage shows one officer pulling up in her patrol car and saying over the radio, "I need another unit over here. He’s real aggressive and it looks like he’s got a knife in his hand. I’m backing away from him."

Moments later, the officer steps out and Mansilla charges toward her.

"Get on the ground," she says four times. She then says, "don’t make me shoot you" before firing once.

Mansilla is seen falling to the ground, getting back to his feet and advancing again toward the officer.

An officer who approaches Mansilla from behind then fires his weapon at least three times.

Both officers are then seen attending to the bleeding Mansilla.

Police said officers first used a Taser in an attempt to stop Mansilla.

Mansilla was arrested last month on a charge of threatening two Daytona International Speedway employees with knives and cutting one of them, Fox 35 Orlando reported.