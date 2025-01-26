As LA schools prepare to reopen, toxic ash raises concerns

As schools across wildfire impacted areas of Los Angeles begin to reopen, parents have concerns about toxic ash that could be harmful to their children.

Kelli Ferrone's daughters' school, Canyon Charter Elementary, could open as soon as Monday. But after cleaning the campus just a half mile from the devastating Palisades Fire herself, Ferrone told The Associated Press she would rather it temporarily relocate rather than quickly reopen.

"The (Los Angeles Unified School District) has never experienced a disaster like this in their history," Ferrone told the AP. "And I do think people are trying really hard, but our school needs a new temporary home with classrooms and teachers teaching in-person. That is the only thing that is going to make people feel comfortable."

The ash is a toxic soup of incinerated cars, electronics, batteries, building materials, paints, furniture and every other kind of personal belonging. The ash contains pesticides, asbestos, plastics and lead, all of which children are more vulnerable to, but scientists still don't know the long-term health impacts of exposure.

"Children often have more hand-to-mouth behavior and their bodies are rapidly growing in these first few years, and so they can be more sensitive to this type of pollution," Dr. Lisa Patel, a pediatrician and executive director of the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, told the AP. "There will be a risk for a while to come in terms of exposure."

"All seven Los Angeles Unified School District sites that were in close proximity to the Palisades fire have been cleaned and inspected by environmental consultants before reopening.," an update from the school district said.

The work "was performed following guidelines for schools experiencing wildfires published by: California Department of Education, California Environmental Protection Agency, California Department of Emergency Services, Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," LAUSD said.

While some grapple with the safety of schools still standing, others have no school to return to.

"Community’s gone, my son’s school is gone, my son’s mom’s house burned down," Chris Pratt, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star shared on social media. Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, share their 12-year-old son, Jack.

