Body wrapped in carpet found outside New York City Starbucks, police say

The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man's body was found rolled up in a carpet, just his feet sticking out, on a Manhattan sidewalk.

A pedestrian called police after spotting the carpet and exposed feet outside a Starbucks on 145th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to investigators.

Police told Fox News the body was also wrapped in cardboard.



The man, who has not yet been identified, appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, police said, adding that he was fully clothed and may have sustained wounds to his head.

Police told Fox News it is unknown how long the body had been outside the coffee shop or how it got there.

WABC-TV reported that a red shopping cart located nearby is of interest, adding that investigators believe it may have been used to carry the body to the spot where it was dumped.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said they will be examining surveillance video of the area.