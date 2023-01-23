Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Body of Texas kayaker believed found days after he went missing, Coast Guard says

Barry Baham, 49, went missing off coast of Jamaica Beach, Texas

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A body believed to be a kayaker who went missing off the coast of Texas on Friday has been found, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.

Barry Baham, 49, had set off from an area just north of Jamaica Beach in a 12- to 14-foot white kayak, Coast Guard (USCG) officials said, adding that he was wearing khaki pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Baham was due back around 4 p.m. but never returned.

The Galveston Police Department notified the USCG at 9:30 p.m. of an overdue person and the agency launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to begin a search.

COAST GUARD RESCUES 7 PEOPLE FROM IMMOBILIZED BOAT OFF THE COAST OF MARYLAND

Barry Baham, 49, went missing Friday while kayaking near Jamaica Beach, Texas, officials said.

Barry Baham, 49, went missing Friday while kayaking near Jamaica Beach, Texas, officials said. (U.S. Coast Guard)

On Sunday, the USCG announced it was ending the search after the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office reported a body matching Baham’s description was discovered at 10:30 a.m. near West Bay, Texas.

Baham was said to have set off in a 12- to 14-foot white kayak.

Baham was said to have set off in a 12- to 14-foot white kayak. (U.S. Coast Guard)

US COAST GUARD SUSPECTS SEARCH FOR 4 PEOPLE ON BOARD HELICOPTER THAT CRASHED IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

"We are grateful for the support provided by the other first responders, volunteers and community members that came to aid in search efforts," USCG Cmdr. Michael Cortese said. "Our prayers are with the loved ones as they go through this challenging time."

Officials did not immediately release further details.