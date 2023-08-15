Body of San Francisco woman found in duffel bag at park near music festival

A 37-year-old San Francisco woman was found dead inside a duffel bag near a music festival at Golden Gate Park over the weekend, authorities said.

The body of was discovered around 7:30 p.m. Sunday as the massive three-day Outside Lands music festival was coming to an end, FOX2 KTVU reported.

Few details have been released, though police confirmed to the station that the body was identified as Kelly Koike, a resident of the city, and that homicide detectives are investigating the death as suspicious.

The Medical Examiner did not reference a specific cause of death, a San Francisco police spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Koike’s mother, Roya Koike, told the newspaper that her daughter suffered from multiple mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and catatonia, and had been living on the streets for a period of time.

No arrests have been made in connection with Koike’s death.

San Francisco has faced a wave of recent headlines related to the city’s ongoing crime wave, drug abuse epidemic and homeless crisis.