Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco
Published

Body of San Francisco woman found in duffel bag at park near music festival

Death of 37-year-old woman Kelly Koike is investigated as suspicious, San Francisco authorities say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 37-year-old San Francisco woman was found dead inside a duffel bag near a music festival at Golden Gate Park over the weekend, authorities said.

The body of was discovered around 7:30 p.m. Sunday as the massive three-day Outside Lands music festival was coming to an end, FOX2 KTVU reported.

Few details have been released, though police confirmed to the station that the body was identified as Kelly Koike, a resident of the city, and that homicide detectives are investigating the death as suspicious.

The Medical Examiner did not reference a specific cause of death, a San Francisco police spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle.

CALIFORNIA MAN, 32, IDENTIFIED AS BODY FOUND INSIDE BARREL AT MALIBU BEACH

Scene near Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, where a woman's body was found

A woman walks a dog near Golden Gate Park in San Francisco after a woman's body was found in a duffel bag near a music festival Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (KTVU)

Golden Gate Park

The 37-year-old woman's body was found in a duffel bag at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Sunday evening, authorities said. The Outside Lands music festival was taking place at the time. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images, File)

Koike’s mother, Roya Koike, told the newspaper that her daughter suffered from multiple mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and catatonia, and had been living on the streets for a period of time.

SAN FRANCISCO HAS THE WORST PANDEMIC RECOVERY IN THE NATION AS CITY IS MIRED IN CRIME, HOMELESSNESS: STUDY

No arrests have been made in connection with Koike’s death.

Scene near Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, where a woman's body was found

A man walks near Golden Gate Park in San Francisco after a woman's body was found in a duffel bag near a music festival Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (KTVU)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco has faced a wave of recent headlines related to the city’s ongoing crime wave, drug abuse epidemic and homeless crisis.