Body of missing Texas man recovered in Grand Teton National Park

The body of a missing Texas man was recovered Sunday in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park—the same park where the body of Gabby Petito was located last month.

Jared Hembree’s body was located near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park after a search that included more than 80 personnel. His vehicle was located at the Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton. The search was initiated on Thursday.

"Park law enforcement received a call expressing concern about Hembree’s welfare after an interaction with him outside of the park’s eastern boundary," parks officials said. "Hembree’s vehicle was located unattended at Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of the park."

The National Park Service and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation.

Last month, the FBI confirmed that the remains of Gabby Petito, the Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé, were recovered at the eastern boundary of the same park. Her death was ruled a homicide.

