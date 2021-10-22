Brian Laundrie: Gabby Petito's family issues statement after confirmation of remains: LIVE UPDATES
The remains found in the Florida environmental park belonged to Brian Laundrie, who has been missing for weeks after the disappearance of Gabby Petito, the FBI said.
Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Brian Laundrie and his parents, gave an animated TV interview on Thursday just half an hour after the FBI confirmed that human remains found in a nature reserve near the family's home belonged to his client.
"I’m upset, I’m angry, and for the last four hours I’ve been dealing with — I just have to call it nonsense," Bertolino told NewsNation on Thursday.
The attorney, who has represented the Laundries since mid-September, took shots at the media, the public, and protesters outside of the family's North Port home.
"Gabby’s family is not doing interviews or making a statement at this time," Petito-Schmidt family attorney Rick Stafford said in a statement to Fox News correspondent Laura Ingle. "They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter. Gabby’s family will make a statement at the appropriate time and when they are emotionally ready."
The FBI on Thursday confirmed remains recovered from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, on Wednesday were fugitive Brian Laundrie's.
A comparison of dental records confirmed Laundrie's identity, according to the FBI.
