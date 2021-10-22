Brian Laundrie: Gabby Petito's family issues statement after confirmation of remains: LIVE UPDATES

Brian Laundrie's lawyer blows off steam after client's remains are found: 'I'm upset, I'm angry'

Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Brian Laundrie and his parents, gave an animated TV interview on Thursday just half an hour after the FBI confirmed that human remains found in a nature reserve near the family's home belonged to his client.

"I’m upset, I’m angry, and for the last four hours I’ve been dealing with — I just have to call it nonsense," Bertolino told NewsNation on Thursday.

The attorney, who has represented the Laundries since mid-September, took shots at the media, the public, and protesters outside of the family's North Port home.

