Body of former Omaha mayor's daughter found after vanishing from home last month

The daughter of former Omaha, Neb., Mayor Jim Suttle and State Sen. Deb Suttle, was found dead Saturday, according to family announcements on Facebook.

Amber Tjaden, 48, went missing Jan. 27 after her adult daughter filed a missing person’s report, according to the Omaha World Herald.

PARTS OF US BRACE FOR WINTER STORMS BRINGING MORE SNOW, BITTER COLD

Her husband, Matthew Tjaden, was then arrested Jan. 29 on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest and child neglect after a Cass County sheriff’s deputy went to their home to investigate.

Tjaden reportedly posted bail Monday.

A black SUV belonging to Amber Tjaden was found on a remote road Friday. A body was found nearby shortly after.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office have not released the identity of the individual found, but family members of Tjaden took to Facebook to announce her death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share that my mom’s car was found and she was found nearby and has passed on," her daughter, Savannah Suttle wrote on the social media platform, reported the local news outlet.

INMATES AT ST. LOUIS JAIL SET FIRE, DESTROY WINDOWS, FOR THIRD TIME IN WEEKS

Amber Tjaden’s brother-in-law, Mike Lewis, also used the online platform to thank all those that had assisted in her search.

"Through all of your sharing and posting, we were able to assist the investigation and ultimately bring this to a conclusion, and so I deeply truly thank you all for your assistance," Lewis said.

According to court records obtained by the Omaha World Herald, Amber Tjaden filed protection orders against her husband on two different occasions in 2015.

She noted that her husband would "rant and rave," and was paranoid about cars who drove by their house. Her petitions also alleged aggressive behavior, noting he would punch walls, broke picture frames and threatened to kill her and her father, reported the news outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The petitions were dropped, despite a judge having granted both orders.

Amber Tjaden worked at the Metro Community College as an educator, and assisted with the Gateway to College program.