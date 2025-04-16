Body of missing Washington state grandmother found buried under shed partially encased in concrete

Authorities in Washington state recently found the remains of a missing grandmother buried under a shed and partially encased in concrete.

The shocking discovery came after Marcia Norman, 82, was reported missing to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) by her family April 4.

Relatives told the sheriff's office they had not heard from her since April 1, and her cars were still parked at her house, according to a statement from TCSO.

The condition of the house, like dirty dishes left in the kitchen, suggested she may have left abruptly.

In their statement, TCSO detectives identified Norman's handyman, Jeffrey Zizz, 47, as a person of interest in her disappearance, learning the pair had dinner together the night she went missing. He was likely the last person to have seen her.

The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for a shed Zizz built at an unrelated property in Olympia the day before Norman was reported missing.

While moving the shed and excavating the ground beneath it April 9, authorities found human remains buried under the building that were partially encased in concrete.

The next day, the Thurston County Coroner's Office confirmed they were Norman's remains.

Zizz allegedly fled the state, violating sentence conditions for a previous, unrelated child molestation conviction, according to the sheriff's office statement.

Montana authorities arrested him for the violation at a motel in Missoula, and he was later extradited to Washington.

"Zizz remains the primary person of interest in the ongoing investigation, and detectives are continuing to work closely with both the Thurston County Prosecutor's and Coroner's offices," sheriff's office officials wrote in the statement.

Zizz remains in the Thurston County Jail on a no-bail hold while authorities continue gathering evidence, but, as of Wednesday, he had not been charged in Norman's disappearance.