Missing Persons
Published

Body of missing North Carolina grandmother Heddie Dawkins found after week-long search

Missing North Carolina woman Heddie Dawkins was found dead

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
The body of an 81-year-old North Carolina grandmother who went missing last week was found in the woods near her home.

Heddie Dawkins was reported missing by her family to police on the morning of Aug. 24. 

Police say they were able to review doorbell camera footage that showed Dawkins leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. She was last seen by a runner in an area near home at 9 a.m.

"God is special sometimes," Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson, told FOX8. "He has to take one of his angels to show everybody else to wake up."

High Point police have found body of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her North Carolina home.

High Point police have found body of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her North Carolina home. (to High Point Police Department)

Cory is grateful the community came together to find his grandma. 

High Point Police Department was assisted by multiple agencies, both law enforcement and first responders, in the search for Dawkins. Search efforts included personnel on foot, bike and ATV, along with the use of drones, boats, helicopters, and the bloodhound and K9 teams.

A vigil is planned for Heddie Wednesday evening at Gethsemane Baptist Church. 

"The pastor told FOX8 it’s a time to lift up the family, as well as thank the community for all the efforts and support," the TV station report reads. 

Dawkins had severe dementia, police said. Foul play is not suspected in her death. 

