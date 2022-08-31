Body of missing North Carolina grandmother Heddie Dawkins found after week-long search

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The body of an 81-year-old North Carolina grandmother who went missing last week was found in the woods near her home.

Heddie Dawkins was reported missing by her family to police on the morning of Aug. 24.

Police say they were able to review doorbell camera footage that showed Dawkins leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. She was last seen by a runner in an area near home at 9 a.m.

"God is special sometimes," Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson, told FOX8. "He has to take one of his angels to show everybody else to wake up."

TEXAS MARINE VET, 75, VANISHES WHILE ON A HIKE

Cory is grateful the community came together to find his grandma.

High Point Police Department was assisted by multiple agencies, both law enforcement and first responders, in the search for Dawkins. Search efforts included personnel on foot, bike and ATV, along with the use of drones, boats, helicopters, and the bloodhound and K9 teams.

DIVE TEAM THAT FOUND MISSING TEEN KIELY RODNI JOINS SEARCHES FOR 2 OTHER CALIFORNIA WOMEN

A vigil is planned for Heddie Wednesday evening at Gethsemane Baptist Church.

"The pastor told FOX8 it’s a time to lift up the family, as well as thank the community for all the efforts and support," the TV station report reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dawkins had severe dementia, police said. Foul play is not suspected in her death.