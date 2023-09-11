Expand / Collapse search
Body of 9-year-old recovered after jet ski collision with barge in Tennessee

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported the crash killed the father and son

Search crews have recovered the body of a 9-year-old boy who died when a jet ski operated by his father hit a barge over the weekend on a Tennessee waterway.

The father, 36-year-old Steven White, was also killed but the child's body wasn't found until Sunday evening, nearly 24 hours after the crash, news outlets reported, citing the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The agency the jet ski carrying While and his son hit a barge being pushed by a tow boat around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Cheatham Lake, northwest of Nashville.

A 9-year-old boy's body has been found after a jet ski collision on Tennessee waters that also killed his father. 

Crew members aboard the Hines Furlong tow boat tried help the two riders by launching a vessel into the water, but found White was found unresponsive and without a pulse, the wildlife agency said. He was later pronounced dead by first responders.

Crews began searching immediately for the boy but were unsuccessful and resumed searching Sunday.

Both White and his son were wearing life vests at the time of the crash, officials said.