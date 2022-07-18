Tennessee River in Chattanooga will be the site of a US Coast Guard drill on Tuesday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard plans to conduct a large-scale drill this week involving a vessel on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, officials said.

The maritime incident readiness drill is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Riverpark boat ramp in Chattanooga, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The operation will involve a passenger vessel operated by Chattanooga Riverboat, officials said. The purpose is to help law enforcement and fire-rescue personnel who may respond to a maritime incident occurring along the Tennessee River regional area, officials said.

Drills will involve multiple agency boats responding and will include displays of flashing lights and emergency operations near the vessel on the Tennessee River mile marker 469 near the Highway 153 bridge.

Among the agencies scheduled to take part are the Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Marine Rescue and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.