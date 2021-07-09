Expand / Collapse search
Bodies of Paraguayan first lady’s kin found in rubble of Florida building collapse

The recovery effort continues at the ruins of the Champlain Tower South in Surfside

By Mark Lungariello | New York Post
The bodies of the Paraguayan president’s sister-in-law and two of her family members have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo, reports said.

The remains of Sophia López Moreira, husband Luis Pettengill and the couple’s youngest son were found but two other children remain among the missing, National Chancellor Euclides Acevedo confirmed, according to Telefuturo.

"I am very sorry to have to give this type of information," he said, according to a rough translation. The information came from the Paraguayan consulate and those close to the family, the report stated.

Moreira’s sister Silvana López Moreira is Paraguay’s first lady and married to President Mario Abdo Benítez.

The recovery effort continues at the ruins of the Champlain Tower South in Surfside, a 12-story building that partially collapsed on June 24. The official death toll reached 64 on Thursday evening with 76 people still missing.

The work at the site shifted this week from a search-and-rescue effort to working to recover remains from the mounds of debris.

