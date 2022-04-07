Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Alyssa Ros and Xylona Gama were last seen at a wedding

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. 

The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California. 

  Two California women were found dead in a vehicle this week.
    Image 1 of 2

    Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were found dead in a vehicle submerged in a river near a gold course, authorities said this week.  (Ripon Police Department)

  The Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, California.
    Image 2 of 2

    The Spring Creek Country Club., where two women were attending an event before they were found dead in a vehicle days later. (Google Maps)

On Tuesday, a country club employee noticed a vehicle in the Stanislaus River and contacted the Ripon Police Department. Investigators matched the vehicle's description with the one in the missing person's investigation of Ros and Gama, the department said. 

The vehicle was recovered from the river and their bodies were discovered inside, authorities said. 

The incident is under investigation. Authorities have not said whether they suspect foul play

The families of both women called the police after unsuccessfully trying to reach them on their cell phones, ABC 10 in Sacramento reported. 

A Ripon Police Department patrol cruiser. 

A Ripon Police Department patrol cruiser.  (Ripon Police Departments)

"I called every couple hours just to see if they had their phone on getting charged. No one picked up," the father of Alyssa Ros, Phalnithaba Ros, told the news outlet. 

