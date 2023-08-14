Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Boating accident on Texas lake leaves 1 dead, 5 injured: officials

The accident on Lake Travis near Point Venture involved a boat and a jet ski

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Texas officials said one person is dead and five others are injured following an accident on Sunday involving a boat and a jet ski.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Lake Travis near Point Venture, Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on social media. 

According to ATCEMS, one person died in the incident and five were transported to the hospital, including one with potentially serious injuries.

Water rescue in Texas

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday on Lake Travis near Point Venture. (Fox 7)

One person received CPR but was declared dead after extensive resuscitative efforts. 

Another person, described as a trauma alert patient, was taken by boat to an ambulance on shore before being transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance

One person received CPR but was declared dead after extensive resuscitative efforts. (Austin-Travis County EMS)

The remaining four patients were transported to area hospitals. Three were taken to St. David's Round Rock and one to Dell Seton.

Their four patients' injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, ATCEMS wrote.