Blue city rail station killing linked to same suspect eyed in second transit attack

A 42-year-old man who was violently attacked at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail station in San Jose has died from his injuries — and the suspect is also being looked at in a second attack at another transit stop, authorities said.

The victim, a San Jose resident, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 8. He had been hospitalized with critical head injuries since the Sept. 29 assault at the Gish VTA Light Rail Station, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

"We regret to report that the victim in the VTA platform assault has died from his injuries," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "The case is now being investigated as a homicide."

Deputies responded to the Gish station just before midnight that night, finding the man unconscious and suffering from severe trauma.

Detectives arrested Brandon Fryshaw, 23, within hours of the assault and later identified him as a suspect in a separate attack at the Saint James VTA Light Rail Station. Details about that second attack have not been released.

The case has been forwarded to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges. Fryshaw was initially booked on a charge of attempted murder.

"This case reflects the urgency and commitment our investigators bring to violent crimes," said Capt. Sugey Jaimez, who oversees the Investigative Services Division.

The incident comes as the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office releases its 2024 Annual Statistics Report, offering a detailed look at countywide crime trends and enforcement activity. While the overall crime rate rose slightly last year, the report shows a decline in violent crimes, including aggravated assaults and robberies, even as property crimes such as theft and burglary increased.

Sheriff Robert Jonsen said the department remains focused on "transparency and public safety."

"Our team remains dedicated to ensuring Santa Clara County is a safe place to live, work and thrive," Jonsen said. "We continue to build trust through accountability and innovation."

According to the report:

Violent crime rate: 2.27 per 1,000 residents — significantly lower than the California average of 4.80.

Property crime rate: 13.98 per 1,000 residents — below the state average of 20.83.

Total reported felonies: 1,964 across all Sheriff’s Office jurisdictions.

The report also details reductions in use-of-force incidents, improvements in response times and continued progress in recruitment and diversity — part of what the Sheriff’s Office calls its ongoing effort to serve with professionalism and integrity.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office for comment.

