New York City
Published

Black Lives Matter protesters arrested outside Met Gala, where AOC schmoozes inside

The Met Gala was held Monday night after being delayed due to the pandemic

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Multiple Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested during a demonstration outside the Met Gala in New York City Monday evening. 

In videos shared online, a crowd of protesters can be heard chanting the name of Mike Rosado, a Bronx man who died last month in a shootout with police. 

Black Lives Matter protesters are arrested outside The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. 

Black Lives Matter protesters are arrested outside The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.  (Getty Images)

An officer on a megaphone can be heard telling the crowd they are being placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and a scuffle appears to break out. 

Police detain demonstrators attending a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest at the Met Gala 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S. September 13, 2021. 

Police detain demonstrators attending a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest at the Met Gala 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S. September 13, 2021.  (Reuters)

Another video shows police officers appearing to roughly restrain a protester while people in the crowd shout, "Let go of her!" 

The officers then put up a barricade to hold off the demonstrators as they chant more slogans about "abuse of power." 

Fox News has reached out to the NYPD to inquire about the number of arrests but did not immediately hear back. 

The gala, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair marking the institute's 75th anniversary. 

It coincides with the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met's Anna Wintour Costume Center. 

Organizers invited 400 guests, or about a third the number that usually attend.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.  (Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

Among the notable attendees was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who wore a white gown by Brother Vellies with "Tax the Rich" in red letter. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

