Black Lives Matter calls convicted cop killer 'a political prisoner'

Black Lives Matter on Thursday referred to a former Black Liberation Army member serving a life sentence for the 1971 killing of an Atlanta police officer as a "political prisoner."

The group called for Georgia authorities to properly treat Freddie Hilton, who has an infected leg, and urged followers to put pressure on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Hilton's doctor.

"#KamauSadiki aka Freddie Hilton is a political prisoner & former Black Panther serving life at #AugustaStateMedicalPrison," the tweet read. "His infected leg urgently requires antibiotics, NOT amputation! Tag @GovKemp & call Dr. Alston (706) 855-4700 to demand proper treatment now! #FreeKamau."

The group did not respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Hilton was convicted years after the Nov. 3, 1971 slaying of Atlanta police officer James Green, when former BLA members testified that Hilton and accomplice Twyman Meyers announced the killing.

They allegedly had the officer's badge and gun.

"He was kind of happy about it," said witness Avon White, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The case went cold for 30 years until Hilton was arrested in New York City, accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl, the New York Post reported. For years after the killing, Hilton lived under the name Kamau Sadiki.

In 2003, he was sentenced to life in prison. He denied taking part in the killing, claiming no evidence linked him to the crime.

Hilton reportedly fathered a child with Joanne Chesimard -- also known as Assata Shakur -- who was convicted for the 1973 killing of a New Jersey state trooper. She escaped prison and fled to Cuba, where she is believed to still reside.