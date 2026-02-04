'God is always in charge': Cardinal Timothy Dolan reflects on his journey as he leaves archbishop role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After serving nearly 17 years as the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan says he is filled with "gratitude" as he moves on to his next chapter in life.

"Is there some sadness? Yeah, because I love being an archbishop," Dolan told "Fox & Friends". "So, I have to be honest about that. There's excitement. First of all, I got gratitude after 17 happy years. … Secondly, I really love my successor. He is extraordinarily impressive."

Dolan assured the faithful that he is "always a priest" and looks forward to celebrating more Masses, baptisms and weddings in the future.

Reflecting on his service through the years, the cardinal said God is always "in charge." While you may not know where you are going, when you look back on your past, you can see God’s faithfulness, Dolan mused.

"When we look to the past, we see things in the rearview mirror. That's where we detect the Lord's presence and activity. Sometimes, we can't see it in front of us," he explained. "It always dawns on me that history, think of that word, history is ‘His story.’ His story! He's in charge. Sometimes we're wondering how it's going to work out, but He always triumphs. He is always victorious. He is the King. He is the Lord, and thank God, we got Him."

Dolan said he learned his style of preaching by embracing his own personality and having faith in the Lord’s calling on his life.

"The Italians have a great expression: You got to make gnocchi with the dough you got," he said. "God gives you the dough. What's going to work? So, you don't try to hide yourself. You try to be yourself – there's a beautiful act of faith. God never calls us to do something without giving us the grace to do it, right? So, that gives you a lot of peace. That gives you a lot of joy."

The religious leader offered his love and prayers to the family of Savannah Guthrie while authorities search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

"I called yesterday, I didn't get through, but I left a message saying, ‘Savannah, I'm asking the Good Shepherd to find this lost sheep.' She's a great woman," he said. "We go way back. She was with me the first time, when I was made a cardinal, in 2012. So, I love her."