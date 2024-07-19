Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Billy Ray Cyrus performs at funeral for Trump shooting victim Corey Comperatore

Comperatore was remembered as a loving family man at his funeral on Friday in Cabot, Pennsylvania

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
CABOT, Penn. – Billy Ray Cyrus on Friday appeared at the funeral for Corey Comepratore, a volunteer firefighter, husband and father who was killed by gunfire last Saturday during a rally for former President Donald Trump.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer was seen taking photos and shaking hands with law enforcement in attendance outside Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning.

"Corey Comperatore is a[n] Army reservist veteran and former firefighter chief. Billy Ray Cyrus has always been passionate about honoring troops and first responders. Today he was honored to join the family and perform during the service," a source told Fox News Digital on Friday.

The funeral for Comperatore, 50, drew hundreds of family members, friends and local law enforcement officials — both local and federal — to Cabot. Butler County residents, including those who knew the Comperatore family and those who did not, lined the rural roads surrounding the church with American flags and signs honoring Comperatore.

"American Hero Corey Comperatore," one sign read. Another called the volunteer firefighter a "true hero."

Comperatore died after being shot at the rally while protecting his family.

Fire fighters carry the casket of Corey Comperatore

Firefighters carry the casket of Corey Comperatore, a retired volunteer fire department chief who was shot and killed in the attack on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, on the day of his private funeral at Cabot Church in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 19, 2024.    (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore

This undated photo provided by the Buffalo Township, Pa., Volunteer Fire Company shows former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore. Comperatore was killed during a shooting at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., on Saturday.  (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company via AP)

Former President Trump commemorated the fallen firefighter on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, with Comperatore's firefighter jacket and helmet displayed on stage.

Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church

Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 19, 2024. Comperatore, a former fire chief and father of two, was killed on Saturday after being shot by the would-be Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital )

"He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets... what a fine man he was," Trump said during his RNC speech on Thursday. "There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.

    The casket of Corey Comperatore is carried into Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 19, 2024.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    Firefighters carry the casket of Corey Comperatore, a retired volunteer fire department chief who was shot and killed in the attack on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, on the day of his private funeral at Cabot Church in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 19, 2024.    (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

    A memorial for volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, an attendee killed during gunfire at a Trump campaign rally, is displayed at the Buffalo Township Fire Company 27 in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 14, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

    Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday, July 18, 2024.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

    The funeral procession for Corey Comperatore passes, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Sarver, Pa. Comperatore, a former fire chief, was shot and killed while attending a weekend rally for former President Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

    Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 19, 2024. Comperatore, a former fire chief and father of two, was killed on Saturday after being shot by the would-be Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 19, 2024. Comperatore, a former fire chief and father of two, was killed on Saturday after being shot by the would-be Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 19, 2024. Comperatore, a former fire chief and father of two, was killed on Saturday after being shot by the would-be Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 19, 2024. Comperatore, a former fire chief and father of two, was killed on Saturday after being shot by the would-be Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

    The casket of Corey Comperatore is carried into Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 19, 2024. Comperatore, a former fire chief and father of two, was killed on Saturday after being shot by the would-be Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

"This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness."

Comperatore served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, served as chief of the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department in the early 2000s and was a church-going, loving father and husband. 

Fox News' Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.