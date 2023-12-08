Bills fine Shaq Lawson for his actions in shoving incident with fan in Philadelphia: report

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Shaq Lawson got into an altercation with a fan during a Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lawson's teammate, Jordan Phillips, who was also involved in the incident with the fan, later said the fan made threatening statements about his family.

"I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun," Phillips wrote on Instagram Monday. "But one thing I'm not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family. This is a line that shouldn't be crossed."

On Friday, the Bills decided to punish Lawson for his actions, according to a report from NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. According to the report, Lawson was "fined an undisclosed amount for his interaction with a fan in the game against Philadelphia."

During the confrontation, Phillips yelled in the fan's face as the fan appeared to repeatedly antagonize the Bills players. That’s when Lawson shoved the fan before walking away. Stadium security also got involved, though the fan was never escorted out of the stadium.

It is unlikely Lawson will face further discipline from the NFL. The case is considered closed, according to Pelissero.

Lawson eventually took to social media to apologize and also explain his side.

"Those of you who know me know that I'm all about the fans, and I have a lot of respect for the game I play and my opponents," Lawson wrote on Instagram.

"Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench, who was making life-threatening remarks towards us and our families. We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game. Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed."

Lawson has 10 tackles and a sack in 11 games.