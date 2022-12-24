Expand / Collapse search
Biden signs bill to keep government running while $1.7 trillion spending package is prepared

Without an extension, the US government would have risked shutting down until the proper spending bill is signed by President Biden

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
President Biden signed a short-term bill Friday intended to ensure the government remains functioning ahead of the upcoming $1.7 trillion spending bill. 

The short-term bill postpones the deadline for funding until Dec. 30, giving the White House breathing room as Biden prepares to sign the much more expensive funding bill in the coming week. 

The more than 4,000-page bill will fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year and includes more than 7,200 earmarks totaling more than $15 billion.

Without an extension, the US government would risk a shutdown until the package is approved. 

HOUSE DEM DUMPS ON DEMOCRAT SENATE FOR FORCING RUSHED VOTE ON $1.7T SPENDING BILL: 'UNACCEPTABLE'

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican Senators held the press conference to speak out against the Democrats' tax and spending policies. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) 

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican Senators held the press conference to speak out against the Democrats' tax and spending policies. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CONGRESS' $1.7 TRILLION SPENDING BILLL INCLUDES MILLIONS FOR GENDER, EQUITY AND CLIMATE INITIATIVES

President Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues in Los Angeles. 

President Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The Senate on Thursday approved the $1.7 trillion spending bill with help from more than a dozen Republican lawmakers after a fight over immigration policy nearly derailed the legislation.

The U.S. House of Representatives quickly approved the bill on Friday.

U.S. Capitol Building 

U.S. Capitol Building  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House lawmakers rushed the bill out the door as harsh winter weather threatened to delay their flights back home. After discussing the rule that set the terms of debate on the bill for a full hour, House members gave just a cursory, shortened debate on the bill itself before voting began.

The bill provides $858 billion for defense, $787 billion for non-defense domestic programs and nearly $45 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. 

Fox News' Harris Alic contributed to this report.

