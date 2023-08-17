Expand / Collapse search
Beverly Hills musician who co-wrote Katy Perry song vanishes without a trace: 'Could be anywhere'

Camela Leierth-Segura, a Beverly Hills musician who co-wrote the Katy Perry song 'Walking on Air,' has been missing since June 29

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
Friends and family are begging for the safe return of a Beverly Hills musician, who seemingly vanished after she was evicted nearly two months ago.

Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, a musician who is best known for co-writing the 2013 Katy Perry song "Walking on Air," hasn't been seen or heard from since June 29, and her car was last seen in Beverly Hills the same night, the California Department of Justice said. 

But her friends say she "could be anywhere," and laid out concerning details surrounding her sudden disappearance. 

She was evicted around the same time she went missing and had been struggling to pay rent, her friend, Liz Montgomery, said. Her silver 2010 Ford Fusion along with her 19-year-old black cat, which "is like her baby," haven't been seen either. 

Camela Leierth-Segura

Camela Leierth-Segura, a musician who co-wrote the Katy Perry song "Walking on Air," has been missing since June 29 (Annelie Sernevall/Facebook )

Camela Leierth-Segura

Camela Leierth-Segura frequently wears hats covering her long, blonde car, her friend Liz Montgomery said.

Montgomery, one of Leierth-Segura's close friends, said she's concerned that someone could've taken advantage of Leierth-Segura's "vulnerable state."

Her phone doesn't ring, and they get a message saying, "This phone isn't accepting calls at this time," anytime they call, Montgomery said. 

"This isn't like her. We're very concerned for her safety because too much time has passed," Montgomery told Fox News Digital on Thursday. 

"This isn't like her. We're very concerned for her safety because too much time has passed"

Montgomery and Leierth-Segura's friendship goes back to the 1990s. One day in early August, Montgomery said she woke up to texts and message from the model-turned-musician's family asking if she's seen her. 

Camela Leierth-Segura

Camela Leierth Segura could be wearing black sunglasses, her friend Liz Montgomery said. (Provided by Liz Montgomery)

Camela Leierth-Segura

Camela Leierth-Segura frequently wears hats covering her long, blonde car, her friend Liz Montgomery said.

Camela-Leierth-Segura's cat

Camela Leierth Segura's cat, Morris who is 19, is "like her baby," Liz Montgomery told Fox News Digital. "If she is safe somewhere, she has her cat with her." (Provided by Liz Montgomery)

She hadn't, so she called all their mutual friends and acquaintances. She got the same response, so she filed a missing person report.

Her last text message is believed to be sent on June 29 to a friend in Sweden, but Montgomery said it wasn't about anything important. She described it as a "bland text."

In the seven weeks since she went missing, there's been no sign of her car, which stirs up more fears for Montgomery.

"Please, please come back safe," Leierth-Segura's friend Annelie Sernevall wrote in an Aug. 10 Facebook post. "We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her … She means the world to us, and time is of the essence."

Camela Leierth-Segura

Leierth-Segura hasn't been heard from or seen since the end of June (Provided by Liz Montgomery)

Camela Leierth-Segura

Camela Leierth Segura wears different types of hats, like the beanie in this photo, according to her friend (Provided by Liz Montgomery)

Her family and friends created the email findcamela@gmail.com to funnel tips about her potential whereabouts, and Montgomery urged anyone with any information to call their local police department.

Leierth-Segura is described as a White woman with blonde hair and blue eyes who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She frequently wears baseball caps or beanie-type hats and black sunglasses, Montgomery said. 

The Beverly Hills Police Department is the lead agency. The department's number is (310)-285-2184, and the case number is 23-34288.

Fox News Digital left messages with the department asking if foul play is suspected Thursday morning. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.