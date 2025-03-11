Expand / Collapse search
Beth Holloway addresses missing American college student, urges 'full circle' safety plan

Natalee Holloway’s mother broke her silence on Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student from Virginia who disappeared in the Dominican Republic

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Ashley Papa , Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Virginia college student missing in Dominican Republic Video

Virginia college student missing in Dominican Republic

Officials believe 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki drowned while on spring break in the Dominican Republic. Fox News' Todd Piro reports the latest on the search. 

FIRST ON FOX – PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic – The mother of an American teenager who was murdered while on vacation in Aruba in 2005 is speaking out on the search for missing American college student Sudiksha Konanki.

"The family is so fortunate to have an American embassy there to work with. I did not have that in Aruba," Beth Holloway, mother of Natalee Holloway, told Fox News Digital exclusively about the search for Konanki in the Dominican Republic. 

"Surely they are checking cameras from hotel, gas stations, traffic lights, store fronts and wherever they had dinner, any casinos they visited, the beach areas," Holloway continued.

Natalee Holloway, 18, was murdered during a Mountain Brook High School, Alabama, senior trip in Aruba in 2005.

AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT SUDIKSHA KONANKI’S DISAPPEARANCE IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: TIMELINE

Beth Holloway makes a statement from a microphone

Beth Holloway fights back tears as she participates in the launch of the Natalee Holloway Resource Center on June 8, 2010 in Washington, DC. The resource center was founded by Holloway and the National Museum of Crime & Punishment and was created to assist families of missing persons.  (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Natalee Holloway's body was never found. Joran van der Sloot is the prime suspect in her disappearance. In January 2012 he pleaded guilty to killing a different woman, Stephany Flores, and Natalee Holloway was legally declared dead that month.

Since her daughter's murder, Beth Holloway has been advocating on her behalf and said that the disappearance of Konanki, 20, should be a warning for travelers.

"I have created the full-circle safety plan for travelers and citizens of all ages to remind them to spend as much time planning the end of their outing as they do planning where to go, what to wear and who they are going with," Holloway said.

MISSING AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT’S SPRING BREAK DISAPPEARANCE ‘TOO EARLY’ TO RULE DROWNING: VIRGINIA SHERIFF

Authorities are searching for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Exterior view of a police station at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Kirill Clark)

"By planning the end of the outing, this brings everything full circle. They can decide where and what time to meet, how to leave together and make a conscious and deliberate plan to stay safe."

Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student from Loudoun County, Virginia, was last seen walking on a beach outside the five-star RIU Republica Resort in the early morning hours of March 6. She has yet to be located.

Konanki was seen for the last time after 4 a.m. walking on the beach outside the RIU Republica Resort, according to a flyer being circulated online.

SUDIKSHA KONANKI DISAPPEARANCE: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC TRAVELER CLAIMS RESORT DIDN'T GIVE INFO ON BEACH SAFETY

Civil defense boats search for Sudiksha Konanki on Monday, March. 10.

One report suggested Konanki drowned in the ocean in Punta Cana after getting swept up by a big wave. (AP/Francesco Spotorno)

La Policia Nacional, the country’s national police force, said a male friend who was with Konanki around the time of her disappearance is under investigation.

It is unclear who the "young man" is, but police said he was in the water at the same beach, and they are questioning him in an attempt to corroborate his version of events, according to a translation of a Spanish-language statement.

When asked about a Monday report that Konanki may have drowned, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital authorities "have heard this and have seen no evidence presented at this time."

"As of last night, investigators were still actively interviewing persons who may have seen or been with her last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, as well as reviewing surveillance video and phone records to help ascertain what happened and why," spokesperson Thomas Julia said.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan, Greg Norman, Lorraine Taylor and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com