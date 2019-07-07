Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Colorado
Published

'Delinquent' Colorado bear opened unlocked car, 'butt-shifted' vehicle downhill, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Colorado police are reminding drivers to keep their car doors locked after a “four-legged suspect” broke inside a vehicle and wrecked it during a short joyride last week.

A “delinquent” bear pulled open the driver’s side door on an unlocked car Thursday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The animal jumped in and became trapped when the door closed behind it.

BEAR IN CALIFORNIA RIPS APART INTERIOR OF UNLOCKED CAR, DEFECATES AND SPITS INSIDE

The bear dug through all four doors and ripped apart the paneling. The animal then “apparently butt-shifted the car into neutral,” police said. The vehicle rolled backward out of the driveway and continued about 100 feet downhill.

The car was badly damaged after swiping a tree. Police called the vehicle "undrivable."

The car was badly damaged after swiping a tree. Police called the vehicle "undrivable." (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

On the way down, the vehicle swiped a tree, police said. While the crash made the car “undrivable,” it “popped open a door” that allowed for the bear’s escape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bears will “will explore all possible food sources” – including vehicles and homes – and won't stop until they succeed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned on its website. Drivers should take care not to leave food or garbage inside their cars during bear season, experts have said.