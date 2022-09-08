Expand / Collapse search
Bear that attacked a woman in southern Oregon killed

Bear that attacked a woman in her backyard fatally shot by officials

Associated Press
A bear that attacked a woman in southern Oregon Monday night has been killed, police said.

Police in Medford, Oregon, said officers responded to a bear sighting on Tuesday night in a yard in an area near the Monday attack.

BEAR ATTACKS WOMAN, DOG IN SOUTHERN OREGON

Officers set up a perimeter and called Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for help. The bear started to flee, however, and officers shot and killed the bruin, police said.

The bear that attacked and injured a woman in her back yard in Medford, Oregon, on Sept. 5 has been killed.

Per state policy, a bear that is a threat to human life is not eligible for relocation, police said. The state agencies collected the bear and confirmed it was the bear from the prior night’s attack, according to police.

The bear rushed a woman in her yard Monday, causing injuries to her arm and leg. The woman’s dog was also attacked, but the woman and dog chased away the bear, police said.