Coronavirus cases discovered in Baylor University dorm prompts 'reside in place' order

Baylor University has ordered some students to "reside in place" after officials identified an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in one of its residence halls.

Since Thursday, officials reported an increase from five to 21 positive cases of the virus among the 3rd and 4th floors of Martin Hall.

Residents living on those two floors are now being told to "reside in place" and "not leave their respective floors" for the next four days while the school tries to control the outbreak, officials announced Saturday.

During this time, the Texas school will complete contact tracing and "institute daily COVID-19 rapid testing and rigorous assessment of any virus symptoms," university officials wrote in a notice to staff and students.

The effort will also help the school "tailor its response to the specific situation in Martin Hall without an immediate full quarantine," the notice said.

Students on the first two floors of the residence hall have been instructed to stay on their floors and to not visit the infected ones "for any reason." Those students are also required to contact Baylor Health Services to schedule a COVID-19 test.

The school will evaluate for stricter quarantine measures if it becomes necessary, officials said, adding that, in the meantime, students must practice safe social distancing.

As the school enters its second week of classes, it's asking the community to "be extra vigilant with wearing your facemask, maintaining social distance, using proper hand sanitization and monitoring your daily COVID-19 symptoms."

Students that are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or are feeling ill have been asked to contact Baylor Health Services.

"Please remember that even mild symptoms matter," officials said.

