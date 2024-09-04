Barron Trump spotted attending New York University

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Trump, was seen attending New York University in Manhattan on Wednesday for his first day of classes.

In photos published by the New York Post, Barron Trump is seen leaving a car with Secret Service agents at NYU’s downtown Manhattan campus.

The former president told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that Barron is attending the Stern School of Business at NYU.

"He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU," Trump said.

The former president has previously floated the possibility of his son attending his own alma mater, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump also graduated. Eric Trump attended Georgetown University.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post last month, Trump teased that Barron would be attending college in New York, though didn’t provide further details at the time.

Barron Trump, 18, graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, in May.

Former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News Digital during an exclusive interview in April that nothing makes her prouder than the relationship she has built with Barron. He is the only child the former president and Melania share together.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report.