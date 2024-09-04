Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Barron Trump spotted attending New York University

Barron Trump attending Stern School of Business at New York University

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Donald Trump details how Melania and Barron found out about assassination attempt Video

Donald Trump details how Melania and Barron found out about assassination attempt

Fox News host Mark Levin asks former President Trump about how he raised his family and how they responded to the assassination attempt on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Trump, was seen attending New York University in Manhattan on Wednesday for his first day of classes.

In photos published by the New York Post, Barron Trump is seen leaving a car with Secret Service agents at NYU’s downtown Manhattan campus.

The former president told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that Barron is attending the Stern School of Business at NYU.

"He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU," Trump said.

BARRON TRUMP DEBUTS AT FATHER'S FLORIDA CAMPAIGN RALLY TO SUSTAINED APPLAUSE

The former president has previously floated the possibility of his son attending his own alma mater, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump also graduated. Eric Trump attended Georgetown University.

KAI TRUMP, DONALD'S GRANDDAUGHTER, VERBALLY COMMITS TO PLAY GOLF AT UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI: 'BEYOND EXCITED'

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post last month, Trump teased that Barron would be attending college in New York, though didn’t provide further details at the time.

Barron Trump in cap and gown receives his diploma

Barron Trump graduates from Oxbridge Academy. His parents, former President Trump and Melania Trump, attended the ceremony on May 17 in West Palm Beach. (Jim Rassol/The Palm Beach Post/Imagn)

Barron Trump, 18, graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, in May.

Melania Trump smiling at Barron Trump

First Lady Melania Trump, left, looks at her son Barron Trump after President Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, D,C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News Digital during an exclusive interview in April that nothing makes her prouder than the relationship she has built with Barron. He is the only child the former president and Melania share together. 

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report.