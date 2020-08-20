Baltimore Light Rail crash involving car kills 1, injures 2 including child
The three victims had been trapped in the crash
Officials say one woman is dead, a 30-year-old man is injured and a 7-year-old child is injured after a Light Rail crash in Downtown Baltimore.
Fire officials say three people in a vehicle became trapped under the Light Rail at N. Howard Street on Thursday morning.
An adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 7-year-old and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.