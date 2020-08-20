Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Transportation
Published

Baltimore Light Rail crash involving car kills 1, injures 2 including child

The three victims had been trapped in the crash

By Tiffany Watson, Fox 45 Baltimore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Officials say one woman is dead, a 30-year-old man is injured and a 7-year-old child is injured after a Light Rail crash in Downtown Baltimore.

Fire officials say three people in a vehicle became trapped under the Light Rail at N. Howard Street on Thursday morning.

An adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman was killed in the incident; two other people were injured, including a 7-year-old child.

One woman was killed in the incident; two other people were injured, including a 7-year-old child. (Baltimore Fire)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 7-year-old and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click for more from Fox Baltimore.

Trending in US