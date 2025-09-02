Baltimore fire causes building collapse in massive downtown emergency as arson teams, ATF investigate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 100 firefighters are battling a massive blaze that caused multiple high-rise buildings to ignite in Baltimore's city center Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) officials confirmed the five-alarm fire is downtown near North Howard and West Fayette streets. As of 4:40 p.m., crews continued to attempt to contain the fire.

One building collapsed, and two four-story buildings ignited, according to officials. All three buildings are presumed to have been vacant, though crews have not entered because the structures are unstable.

"At this time, BCFD crews are making an exterior attack with ladder pipes and large monitor pipes," fire officials told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asked the public to avoid the area.

Fire officials said the Baltimore Police Department Arson Unit, Baltimore Fire Investigation Unit, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating.

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) and Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management said the Light Rail train service has been closed.

A bus bridge has been extended from Falls Road to Patapsco Light Rail Station, according to MTA senior transportation executive Joe Davis. Bus route detours are also in effect in the area.

Nearby landmarks include the Hippodrome Theatre, CFG Bank Arena, and the University of Maryland's Baltimore campus.

Baltimore Fire did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.