Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US Fires

Baltimore fire causes building collapse in massive downtown emergency as arson teams, ATF investigate

ATF joins Baltimore arson investigators as Light Rail service shuts down near city center

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Baltimore City Fire Department battles massive downtown blaze Video

Baltimore City Fire Department battles massive downtown blaze

Baltimore City Fire Department crews battled a massive fire in the city center Tuesday afternoon in Maryland. (Credit: WBFF)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 100 firefighters are battling a massive blaze that caused multiple high-rise buildings to ignite in Baltimore's city center Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) officials confirmed the five-alarm fire is downtown near North Howard and West Fayette streets. As of 4:40 p.m., crews continued to attempt to contain the fire.

One building collapsed, and two four-story buildings ignited, according to officials. All three buildings are presumed to have been vacant, though crews have not entered because the structures are unstable.

Firefighters responded to a massive fire Tuesday in downtown Baltimore.

Firefighters responded to a massive fire Tuesday in downtown Baltimore. (WBFF)

JUVENILE CRIME TORMENTS DEM-RUN CITY WHERE KIDS CHARGED IN PLAYGROUND ARSON, TRUMP THREATENS FEDERAL CLEANUP

"At this time, BCFD crews are making an exterior attack with ladder pipes and large monitor pipes," fire officials told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asked the public to avoid the area.

Fire officials said the Baltimore Police Department Arson Unit, Baltimore Fire Investigation Unit, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating.

A firefighter sprays water at a building in downtown Baltimore.

A firefighter sprays water at a building in downtown Baltimore. (WBFF)

BALTIMORE POLICE CONDUCTING HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION AFTER MASS SHOOTING VICTIM DIES FROM INJURIES

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) and Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management said the Light Rail train service has been closed.

A bus bridge has been extended from Falls Road to Patapsco Light Rail Station, according to MTA senior transportation executive Joe Davis. Bus route detours are also in effect in the area.

MASS SHOOTING IN BALTIMORE LEAVES 6 PEOPLE WOUNDED, INCLUDING 5-YEAR-OLD: POLICE

Nearby landmarks include the Hippodrome Theatre, CFG Bank Arena, and the University of Maryland's Baltimore campus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore Fire did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue