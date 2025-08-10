Expand / Collapse search
Maryland

Mass shooting in Baltimore leaves 6 people wounded, including 5-year-old: police

A 38-year-old man was listed in critical condition and underwent surgery at a hospital

Landon Mion
Multiple people wounded after mass shooting in Baltimore Video

Multiple people wounded after mass shooting in Baltimore

A mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland left at least six people wounded, including a 5-year-old. (via WBFF)

Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Baltimore, Maryland, according to police.

Baltimore Police responded to a call at around 8: 45 p.m. regarding a shooting at Spaulding and Queensberry Avenues, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news briefing.

Officers arrived at the scene to find six victims — four males and two females, including the 5-year-old girl, who was shot in the hand. Worley said the child's injury does not appear to be serious.

Shooting in Baltimore leaves six wounded, including a child

Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Baltimore. (WBFF)

The young girl, as well as a 23-year-old woman and three men aged 32, 33 and 52, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Worley said.

Another victim, a 38-year-old man, was listed in critical condition and underwent surgery at a hospital, the commissioner said.

Mass shooting in North Baltimore

Four males and two females were wounded, including a 5-year-old girl. (WBFF)

Homicide Detectives were called to the scene, given the severity of the 38-year-old man's condition.

Worley said it appeared people were hanging out outside when a gunman opened fire.

Mass shooting in North Baltimore leaves six wounded

A 38-year-old man was listed in critical condition and underwent surgery at a hospital. (WBFF)

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.