Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Baltimore driver hits one medic with car, shoots other with pellet gun

MD medic's injuries where not considered life-threatening

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two medics were injured while responding to a call in south Baltimore on Monday night when a driver fired an air pellet gun at them then struck one medic with the car while fleeing, officials said.

Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said a medic unit was responding to a call around 7:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside them on Wilgrey Court and fired an air pellet gun at them, striking one medic in the face, The Baltimore Sun reported. Another medic was hit in the arm by the driver’s car, Clark said.

Both medics were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of their injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, officials said in a news release.

MARYLAND POLICE ARREST MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZED A CHURCH AND WROTE OFFENSIVE MESSAGE

Two Maryland medics were injured while responding to a call in south Baltimore.

Two Maryland medics were injured while responding to a call in south Baltimore.

Other fire department personnel responded to the initial emergency call.

MARYLAND WRONGFUL MURDER LAWSUIT AWARDS ANTON BLACK'S FAMILY $5 MILLION DOLLARS

Baltimore police are investigating the incident, Clark said.