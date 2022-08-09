Baltimore driver hits one medic with car, shoots other with pellet gun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two medics were injured while responding to a call in south Baltimore on Monday night when a driver fired an air pellet gun at them then struck one medic with the car while fleeing, officials said.

Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said a medic unit was responding to a call around 7:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside them on Wilgrey Court and fired an air pellet gun at them, striking one medic in the face, The Baltimore Sun reported. Another medic was hit in the arm by the driver’s car, Clark said.

Both medics were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of their injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, officials said in a news release.

MARYLAND POLICE ARREST MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZED A CHURCH AND WROTE OFFENSIVE MESSAGE

Other fire department personnel responded to the initial emergency call.

MARYLAND WRONGFUL MURDER LAWSUIT AWARDS ANTON BLACK'S FAMILY $5 MILLION DOLLARS

Baltimore police are investigating the incident, Clark said.