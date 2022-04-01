Baltimore doctor shot during morning drive to work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An attempted carjacking in Baltimore left a doctor with gunshot wounds on his morning commute Friday, according to local reports.

Dr. Madhu Subramanian, a 38-year-old surgeon at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and an assistant professor of surgery, was on his way to work around 7 a.m.

City police said they found a man injured on the 1200 block of East 36th Street in Northeast Baltimore a few minutes later.

Subramanian specializes in acute care surgery, trauma surgery, surgical critical care, burn care and general surgery, according to the hospital’s website.

Johns Hopkins leaders said Subramanian has already been released in an email to staff obtained by the Baltimore Sun.

"With his permission, we can share that Dr. Madhu Subramanian, a trauma and acute care surgeon, was on his way to work at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center when the incident occurred near the 3600 block of Loch Raven Boulevard," Johns Hopkins Medicine CEO Paul Rothman and Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers wrote, according to the paper. "Thankfully, Dr. Subramanian was not seriously injured and has been treated and released."

The shooting comes as Baltimore and other large American cities see skyrocketing violence, with robberies, shootings and homicides on the rise. Later Friday, police said they responded to another shooting and found two young men, ages 19 and 20, with gunshot wounds. Both of their injuries were considered not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Dr. Joseph Sakran, a fellow Johns Hopkins surgery, addressed his colleague’s shooting in a Twitter thread Friday after he said he treated his Subramanian’s injuries.

"We are so grateful he survived this horrific incident and will be OK," he wrote.

"In the heat of the moment, we often compartmentalize the emotion that goes along with caring for these injured patients. And we do that in order to effectively make one methodical decision after the other to save a person’s life. How do you do that when it’s one of your own?"

Sakran, who survived a shooting himself as a teenager, added that "Gun Violence is a Public Health Crisis that we face daily in Baltimore, and communities all across America" and called on society to "do better."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Baltimore detectives at (410) 396-2444.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.