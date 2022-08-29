Baltimore crew flees 'Lady in the Lake' set after shooting, extortion threats from drug dealers: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The studio behind an upcoming Apple TV+ show starring Natalie Portman says one of its crew members was forced to flee a set in Baltimore after reportedly being confronted by two men — one of whom reportedly brandished a gun — in what police are describing as a shooting threat and extortion attempt.

Endeavor Content is now vowing that production of "Lady in the Lake" will "resume with increased security measures going forward" following the incident that allegedly unfolded Friday afternoon near Lexington Market.

The Baltimore Banner, citing police, reported that drug dealers urged those working on the show to clear the set and threatened to shoot someone, while also attempting to extort $50,000 from the crew — but the producers refused to pay.

"Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing," Endeavor Content said in a statement late Sunday obtained by Deadline.

"The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured," the statement added.

Endeavor Content described filming the limited series in Baltimore as a "privilege" and offered thanks and appreciation to "the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, Maryland Film Office and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support as we continue production in the great City of Baltimore and surrounding communities."

The show, starring Portman and Emmy nominee Moses Ingram, takes place in 1960s Baltimore and centers around a white housewife turned reporter who is investigating an unsolved murder, and crosses paths with a Black community activist pursuing social justice, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The series is adapted from a 2019 Laura Lippman novel and reportedly is expected to continue filming through October.

The Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.