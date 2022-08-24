Baltimore 'indiscriminate' shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An apparent targeted shooting in Baltimore Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and six others injured.

Two men pulled up at the intersection of Shirley and Park Heights, got out of a silver Lexus and opened fire on a group of seven people, Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison said at a press conference. All the people who were shot were adults.

Two of the victims were transported to shock trauma and the other five walked into Sinai Hospital. One of the people was pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.

Police suspect all seven victims were planned targets, Harrison said.

"When you get out of a vehicle and open fire indiscriminately on a large group of people, that appears that all of them are targeted," he said.

The shooters got back into the car and fled north on Park Heights, Harrison said.

The other victims sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

"Once again, bright afternoon, in broad daylight, the brazenness of these offenders to pull up, get out of a car and then open fire on a group of people minding their own business is unconscionable," Harrison said. "What’s as an unconscionable as that is people who know people who were in that car and don’t say anything and don’t help."

"What we need to know right now is if there is anyone who saw, knows or heard anything about this shooting, about the silver Lexus, about the individuals who were in that Lexus," Harrison said." Even if they were your own family members, we need to know."

Wednesday’s shooting occurred while Harrison stood in front of the press with Maryland’s highest-ranking politicians and law enforcement officials, talking about initiatives to better fight crime.