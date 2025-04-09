Bahamas officials reveal American man's cause of death after body found on beach

Expand / Collapse search
Audrey Conklin
Bahamas authorities have released autopsy report findings for an American man who briefly disappeared during a vacation to Paradise Island with his parents and was found dead on a beach the next morning.

Authorities found 23-year-old Dinari McAlmont, of Maryland, dead on Paradise Island in Nassau on April 6, just 12 hours after he landed on the island with his parents.

"A post-mortem examination was performed, and the pathologist's findings revealed that the deceased died as a result of drowning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a Wednesday news conference, adding that police are still awaiting the results of a toxicology exam.

"Foul play is not suspected at this time," the police force said, following comments from Michelle McAlmont, McAlmont's mother, to Eyewitness News Bahamas expressing her belief that her son had been beaten.

AMERICAN MAN ON BAHAMAS FAMILY VACATION FOUND DEAD AFTER LEAVING DINNER TO GET JACKET: REPROT

A photo of Dinari McAlmont over a photo of Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas

The McAlmont family of Maryland believes there was foul play involved in 23-year-old Dinari McAlmont's death in the Bahamas. (iStock)

The McAlmont family was staying at a resort called The Reef at Atlantis on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Dinari apparently left his parents during dinner to retrieve a jacket, when he disappeared, and his parents filed a missing person report when they could not track him using cellphone location data.

TRAVEL WARNING FOR POPULAR VACATION DESTINATION OVER CRIME CONCERNS, SHARKS

Paradise Island, Bahamas

The McAlmont family was staying at a resort called The Reef at Atlantis on Paradise Island, Bahamas.  (iStock)

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests," the resort told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigation."

US WARNS TRAVELERS ABOUT ABOUT CARIBBEAN ISLAND'S INCREASED DANGER OF ‘TERRORISM AND KIDNAPPING’

Emerald water idyllic beach at Nassau, The Bahamas in a sunny day

Dinari McAlmont apparently left his parents during dinner to get a jacket, which is when he disappeared, and his parents filed a missing person report when they could not track him using cellphone location data. (iStock)

The State Department has issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for the Bahamas, as well as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Netherlands Antilles and Turks and Caicos. 

The Level 2 Travel Advisory warns tourists to "be aware of heightened risks to safety and security."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.