Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Texas

‘Baby Jessica’ arrested in Texas following alleged domestic disturbance

Jessica McClure Morales was rescued in 1987 in Midland after falling into a well as an infant

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond , Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica McClure Morales, the woman who rose to global prominence as "Baby Jessica" in 1987 when she was rescued after falling into a well as an 18-month-old, was arrested in Midland County, Texas following an alleged domestic disturbance.

Morales, who is now 40, was taken into custody Saturday night by the Midland County Sheriff's Office at her home in Midland County, according to KMID/KPEJ, citing arrest records. 

The station says Morales was charged with assault causing bodily injury involving family violence and later was released from the Midland County Detention Center after posting bond.

The sheriff's office confirmed the arrest to FOX 4 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

MALNOURISHED BOY FOUND LOCKED IN FATHER'S VAN FOR MORE THAN A YEAR UNABLE TO WALK, HADN'T SHOWERED SINCE 2024

Jessica McClure rescued after being trapped in a narrow well pipe in Midland, Texas

Jessica McClure, 18 months old, fell into an eight-inch diameter well pipe in Midland, Texas, on Oct. 14, 1987. She was rescued after 58 hours on Oct. 16, 1987. (Barbara Laing/Liaison Agency/Getty Images)

Further details about the alleged incident were not immediately available and the Midland County Sheriff's Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Morales drew international media coverage as an infant when she fell down an 8-inch wide well at her aunt’s home in the area.

She remained stuck in the well for around 58 hours before being pulled to the surface on the evening of Oct. 16, 1987. 

SECURITY GUARD AND ARIZONA MOVING COMPANY EMPLOYEES HELP RECOVER 2-YEAR-OLD GIRL TAKEN BY UNRELATED WOMAN

Rescuers working to free Baby Jessica from a narrow hole

Rescuers worked for 58 hours to free "Baby Jessica" from an 8-inch-wide hole where she fell. (David Woo/Sygma/Getty Images)

Morales was trapped about 22 feet underground during the ordeal and was saved after first responders drilled a parallel shaft and horizonal tunnel through rock to access her location, KMID/KPEJ reported. 

When rescuers brought Morales to the surface days later, her head was bandaged, and she was covered with dirt and bruises. 

Mugshot of Jessica McClure Morales following her arrest in Midland County, Texas on a family violence assault charge.

Jessica McClure Morales, who gained national attention as "Baby Jessica" after being rescued from a well in 1987, was arrested in Midland County, Texas, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury involving family violence. (Midland County Sheriff's Office via FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth)

A poll taken by The Pew Research Center for the People and the Press in 1997 that measured coverage of Princess Diana's death earlier that year found that in the previous decade, only Jessica's rescue rivaled the Paris car accident in worldwide attention.

Chip McClure, the father of Morales, remembered being "absolutely floored" by the media coverage once the family got to the hospital with Jessica.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Then-Vice President George Bush and his wife, Barbara, former Midland residents, visited. President Ronald Reagan called. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue