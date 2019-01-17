Baby found dead at Amazon distribution center in Phoenix, police say

A newborn baby was found dead in a restroom trashcan at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix, authorities said late Wednesday.

Phoenix police said they responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. local time about a dead baby in the women’s restroom. First responders arrived at the scene, but police said the newborn was beyond resuscitation.

“This is a terribly sad and tragic incident,” Amazon said in a statement to KTVK-TV of Phoenix. “We are working with local authorities to support their investigation. The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority.”

The warehouse, located in West Phoenix, continued its operations while officers investigated, KNXV-TV reported.

No further information was immediately available.