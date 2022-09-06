Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Idaho
Published

Baby dies after being left in hot car in Idaho

A baby girl was left in a car in New Plymouth, ID, where temperatures neared 100 degrees Fahrenheit

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees.

A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 50 miles northwest of the state capital Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing, the Payette County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

ARIZONA STORM CAUSES A BLACKOUT, LEAVING RESIDENTS VULNERABLE TO NEARLY TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT WAVE

The child, under 1 year old, was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, according to the sheriff's office, which is investigating the death along with Idaho State Police.

A baby girl died inside a hot car in New Plymouth, Idaho, on Sept. 3, 2022.

A baby girl died inside a hot car in New Plymouth, Idaho, on Sept. 3, 2022.

Payette County Sheriff Andrew Creech told the Idaho Statesman that law enforcement has not yet determined how long the girl was left in the car.

Temperatures in southwestern Idaho neared 100 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.