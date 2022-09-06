Arizona storm causes a blackout, leaving residents vulnerable to nearly triple-digit heat wave

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Crews were scrambling Monday to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm in Bullhead City, resulting in a blackout for most of its 40,000 residents.

Officials in the northwestern Arizona city said a storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph hit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

There were no reported injuries, but Mohave Electric Cooperative said the pole damage left about 36,000 customers in the dark.

Company officials said they expect to restore service by mid-to-late day tomorrow in Loredo Village, Fox Creek and Laughlin Ranch.

Cooling stations with ice and water for residents affected by the power outage in near triple-digit heat have been set up at the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Sunrise Elementary School in Bullhead City, the Mohave Valley Fire Station and the Fort Mohave Mesa Fire Station in Mohave Valley.

City officials are asking residents to conserve water and some area schools are expected to be closed Tuesday.

Bullhead City is directly across the Colorado River from Laughlin, Nevada, and is 97 miles south of Las Vegas.

The Colorado River Valley Communities power outage between Bullhead City, Fort Mohave Mesa, and Mohave Valley is expected to last over the next 12 hours to several days, Mohave Electric Cooperative said in a statement Monday.