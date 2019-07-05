Expand / Collapse search
Georgia woman thwarts would-be car thief by soaking him in gasoline: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Georgia woman thwarted a would-be car thief last week by spraying him with gasoline and scaring him off, authorities said.

The woman was pumping gas in her car outside Atlanta last Thursday when a man approached the passenger door undetected, WSB-TV reported.

Authorities say a Georgia woman at a gas station doused a man in gasoline as he tried to steal her car.

Authorities say a Georgia woman at a gas station doused a man in gasoline as he tried to steal her car. (westchestergov.com)

The woman noticed the man once he was in the driver's seat. She pulled the gas nozzle and sprayed him with gasoline, which scared him off.

A witness speaking to the station compared the scene to “a movie.”

“I didn’t realize it was actually happening,” the witness reportedly said. “I was looking, and I heard the car revving up and the next thing I know, he jumped out of the car and he started running.”

Rockland County Deputy Lee Thomas said a Dodge Charger had dropped the man off at the gas station and picked him up soaked in gasoline.

Thomas said he believes the crew had done this before and will likely try it again. The woman’s identity was not released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

