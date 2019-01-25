Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Suspects elude capture in Arizona, month after Christmas Day fatal shooting of California woman, 70

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Two suspects sought in the Christmas Day fatal shooting of a 70-year-old woman during an attempted purse robbery in California were identified by authorities Thursday.

The pair -- Donovan Bingaman, 20, and Lizet Martinez, 29 -- evaded a high-speed chase in Arizona earlier this week, according to reports. They were last seen in a White Nissan Versa sedan with paper license plates, and were considered armed and dangerous, the reports said.

They are accused of murdering Lourdes Padilla, in Inglewood, Calif., after Martinez attempted to steal Padilla's purse, Inglewood police said. The two women struggled before Martinez allegedly shot Padilla.

ARIZONA MAN CHARGED IN CHRISTMAS DAY MURDERS OF ESTRANGED WIFE, KIDS

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Los Angeles' KTLA-TV reported. She died of her injuries Dec. 27, the Arizona Republic reported.

Police in Casa Grande, Ariz., had stopped the two suspects Monday, before they led officers on the high-speed pursuit and evaded capture, authorities said. They are believed to still be in the Casa Grande area, police said, according to the Republic.

