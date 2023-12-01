Expand / Collapse search
US

Protester in critical condition after lighting self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta, 2 hurt

The FBI and ATF were on the scene with Atlanta police

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
At least two people were injured Friday afternoon and a protester was in critical condition after attempting to light themselves on fire outside the building that houses the Israeli Consulate General in Atlanta, officials said.  

Officials don't believe the incident was terrorism, the ATF said in a press briefing, calling it likely an "extreme act of political protest." A Palestinian flag that was used in the protest was recovered after the incident. 

A security guard who works at the building was burned on the wrist and leg while trying to stop the protester, the ATF said. 

Both people have been taken to the hospital. 

ATLANTA COPS ARREST 8 PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS NEAR LENOX-SQUARE MALL AFTER REFUSING TO DISPERSE FROM STREET

The midtown Atlanta office building houses the Israeli Consulate General, among other offices. 

Atlanta police responded to the scene as well as the FBI and ATF. 

"We are saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building," Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern United States said in a statement. "It is tragic to see the hate and incitement toward Israel expressed in such a horrific way. The sanctity of life is our highest value. Our prayers are with the security officer who was injured while trying to prevent this tragic act. We are grateful to the city of Atlanta’s law enforcement and first responders for all they do to ensure safety."

A backpack and what appeared to be burned items were seen outside the building, FOX 5 reported. 

ATLANTA ‘COP CITY’ PROTESTERS CLASH WITH POLICE OVER CONSTRUCTION OF TRAINING CENTER

Police responded to the incident around 12:39 ET, police said. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 