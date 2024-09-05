Authorities arrest 3 Colombian nationals suspected of involvement in Southern California burglary tourism ring

Authorities have apprehended three of the four suspects allegedly connected to a hidden camera that was found outside a Southern California home earlier this year.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released a statement stating that the captured suspects were identified as three Colombian nationals: 28-year-old Hames Lopez-Granados, 38-year-old Dany Alejandro Aponte-Abaunza and 27-year-old Jonathan Sierra-Rincon.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and working to identify the fourth suspect in this case.

The arrests stem from an incident in May when a Calabasas homeowner reported to police that they found a camouflaged hidden camera in a planter in the front yard of their home.

COLOMBIAN NATIONAL RELEASED WEEKS EARLIER IS AMONG GROUP ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED ‘BURGLARY TOURISM’ IN CALIFORNIA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11 that South American theft groups, often made up of Chilean or Colombian nationals, are known to use covert tactics such as concealing surveillance devices in natural surroundings like leaves and bushes.

Officials said these organized criminal enterprises travel across states committing burglaries and thefts, often while on limited tourist visas.

Authorities urged the community to be vigilant and report any suspicious devices.

MICHIGAN COUNTY PLAGUED BY 'BURGLARY TOURISM' AS FOREIGN CRIME GANGS ABUSE US VISA WAIVER PROGRAM

On Sept. 3, the Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau and the Southwest Station Investigation Bureau served a search warrant in a neighborhood in Los Angeles where three of the suspects were taken into custody.

All three suspects were booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on conspiracy and burglary charges, officials said.

No additional details were available, but investigators encourage anyone with information to contact lead investigator Angel Gasparini at the Southwest Sheriff’s Station at 951-696–3000.

'BURGLARY TOURISM' PLAGUES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AS UNVETTED FOREIGNERS RAID LUXE HOUSES

A week prior to the discovery of the Calabasas camera, police in Glendale arrested four Colombian nationals in connection with what they said was a "burglary tourism" ring. Similar to the case in Malibu, the suspects allegedly put cameras in a planter outside of one of the homes.

Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid previously said the arrests highlighted the "ongoing challenges" that officers face in keeping the community safe.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While it is frustrating to apprehend the same suspect for a similar offense, it will not diminish our resolve to protect Glendale," Cid said. "Our officers are dedicated and will use every available resource to combat these crimes and ensure the safety of our residents."

Police said "burglary tourism" involves thieves from South America who enter the U.S. "under the guise of tourism and target affluent neighborhoods for burglaries."

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.